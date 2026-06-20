Mohali: 3 arrested in Burglary cases, cops recover gold and silver jewellery

Balongi police arrested three men in connection with multiple burglary cases and recovered gold and silver jewellery allegedly stolen from houses in the area. Police said efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects and recover more stolen property. (HT File)

On June 9, police recovered bags containing jewellery and some imitation ornaments from the three accused. Further questioning led investigators to link the accused and their associates to two house thefts reported in Balongi.

During questioning, police identified and arrested Vijay Singh alias Chhota Mandi and Rahul Singh, both originally from Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Maloya, Chandigarh.

Police said the accused admitted involvement in a burglary at Rajiv Colony, Badmajra, on March 28, 2026, and another theft in, Jujhar Nagar, on April 12, 2026. The cases were already registered as FIR No. 98 dated April 4, 2026, and FIR No. 117 dated April 25, 2026, at Balongi police station.

On June 10, police formally arrested the three accused in connection with the case. Based on subsequent disclosures, investigators nominated additional suspects in the case.

On June 14, police recovered one gold chain, three pairs of silver anklets, one single silver anklet, one silver chain, one silver ring, one pair of imitation tops, one imitation nose ring, one broken imitation chain and one pair of imitation bangles from the accused.

DSP Ishan Singla said police initially arrested Shubham, a resident of Maloya, Chandigarh, in a case registered under Sections 305, 331(3) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects and recover more stolen property.