Mohali: 3 booked for robbing shopkeeper of 2 lakh at gunpoint

Mataur police on Tuesday booked three men for robbing a shopkeeper of ₹2 lakh at gunpoint on Monday. Mataur police however have booked unidentified accused under Sections 304 (snatching), 331 (6) (trespassing), 3 (5) (act done by several persons) of BNS besides Arms Act. (HT Photo)

The victim, Deepak Singh of Sector 52, told police that around 11.40 pm on Monday, while he was sitting inside his utensils’ shop in Mataur, three men barged inside and snatched ₹2 lakh from him at gunpoint.

“The men entered my shop and sought money from me by placing a gun on my head. They assaulted and threatened me. They fled with my bag carrying ₹2 lakh in cash,” Singh said.

Notably, there was heavy police deployment at a temple close to the victim’s shop in view of Janmashtami.

Meanwhile, owner of a nearby store informed that Singh, unlike his normal routine, was in his shop till midnight.

“The victim is missing now. We registered the case but we are now checking the authenticity of the complaint as there was a huge police force deployed near to the victim’s shop. No one heard any screams from the shop. Moreover, the victim has to pay back some loan amount. We will soon verify the facts and allegations and arrest the accused. Action will be taken against the complaint in case of a fake complaint,” a police officer said. A snatching case has been registered against the accused.