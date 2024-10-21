Mohali: 3 held for illegal sale of crackers

Police arrested three shopkeepers for selling crackers without licence in Kurali on Saturday. All three accused were booked under Sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the City Kurali police station, Mohali. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Anmol Singh, Mithlesh Kumar and Narendra Kumar, are residents of Kurali. The trio, however, was later released on bail.

According to officials, the accused were held after getting secret information about their involvement in selling crackers without permission at their shops.

City Kurali police raided their shops and arrested the accused and seized the crackers.

All three accused were booked under Sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the City Kurali police station.

Police also seized a Mahindra Bolero carrying crackers for sale without permit near Singhpura village.

The accused driver identified as Tilak Raj of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, was arrested and released on bail by Sadar Kurali police.