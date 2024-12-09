Menu Explore
Mohali: 3 history-sheeters wanted by Haryana Police caught with arms

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 09, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Wanted for several criminal cases, including murder, in Haryana, three history-sheeters were nabbed by the Mohali police on Saturday.

The trio, identified as Sandeep Kakkar, Mohit and Gaurav, all natives of Sonepat, were currently hiding in Zirakpur and were planning a criminal activity in the tricity area, said Mohali police. (HT Photo)
The trio, identified as Sandeep Kakkar, Mohit and Gaurav, all natives of Sonepat, were currently hiding in Zirakpur and were planning a criminal activity in the tricity area, said police.

A .315-calibre pistol, along with 10 live cartridges, were recovered from their custody.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said police received a tip-off about the movement of criminals in Mohali.

“Acting swiftly, special teams were formed. Teams led by sub-inspector (SI) Surjeet Singh, in-charge, narcotic cell, Mohali, and SI Ajay Kumar Kumar from Lehli police post, followed their movement and arrested them near the Lalru toll plaza, SSP said. The trio was travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio car, bearing registration number HR11-F-6397, which was also impounded.

“All three are seasoned criminals, with Gaurav also facing a murder case. Further investigation to establish their linkages is on,” the SSP added.

The accused were booked in a fresh case under the Arms Act at the Lalru police station.

