Mohali: 3 history-sheeters wanted by Haryana Police caught with arms

Wanted for several criminal cases, including murder, in Haryana, three history-sheeters were nabbed by the Mohali police on Saturday.
The trio, identified as Sandeep Kakkar, Mohit and Gaurav, all natives of Sonepat, were currently hiding in Zirakpur and were planning a criminal activity in the tricity area, said police.
A .315-calibre pistol, along with 10 live cartridges, were recovered from their custody.
Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said police received a tip-off about the movement of criminals in Mohali.
“Acting swiftly, special teams were formed. Teams led by sub-inspector (SI) Surjeet Singh, in-charge, narcotic cell, Mohali, and SI Ajay Kumar Kumar from Lehli police post, followed their movement and arrested them near the Lalru toll plaza, SSP said. The trio was travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio car, bearing registration number HR11-F-6397, which was also impounded.
“All three are seasoned criminals, with Gaurav also facing a murder case. Further investigation to establish their linkages is on,” the SSP added.
The accused were booked in a fresh case under the Arms Act at the Lalru police station.