Mohali | 30-year-old’s body found in canal, wife, mother-in-law arrested for murder
The body of a 30-year-old man was found in Ganda Kheri canal, following which his wife and mother-in-law were arrested on charges of murder.
The accused identified as Preeti Kaur and her mother Shinder Kaur allegedly took the victim, Gurdeep Singh, to the canal, on the pretext of performing some rituals and pushed him.
Both were produced before the court where Preeti reportedly admitted that she killed her husband as she was fed up of his “suspicious” nature.
The court has sent the duo to two-day police remand.
Dera Bassi station house officer (SHO) Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon said that Preeti, in her statement to the police, revealed that her husband barred her from doing even simple things as going to the market and wearing good clothes, and frequently picked up fights. The couple got married in 2017 and has a two-year-old son.
The SHO further said the post-mortem also confirmed that Gurdeep had died from drowning.
Santosh Kumar, the victim’s father, said that Preeti had left for her village on July 19 following which Gurdeep went to bring her back. He said he was initially told that Gurdeep had slipped and fallen into Ganda Kheri canal.
Kumar alleged that Preeti had taken his son to the canal on the pretext of performing some rituals to help him rid of his financial problems and pushed him into the canal.
The case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
Murder case registered after RLA staffer’s body found in Kurali
As per police, Mandeep Singh alias Laddi, who worked at the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) office in Sector 17, had gone out with his friend on July 14 but didn’t return.
A DDR report for missing person was lodged by his mother the next day.
On Thursday, his motorcycle, bearing a Punjab registration number, was found near Togan village in Mohali. A day later, his body was recovered from Kurali and identified by family members.
Singh’s mother has alleged that his friend was behind the murder. Sources said no stab wounds or injuries were found on him but prima facie it appears that he had died by drowning. Police will question his friend.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Maloya police station but cops didn’t confirm if the friend had been named as accused in the case.
Four held in Ambala carjacking case
Four days after a group of men allegedly robbed a Toyota Fortuner SUV from a local, police's crime investigation agency-1 unit on Saturday arrested four men in connection with the case. Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said a case had been registered at Baldev Nagar police station on July 21, in which resident of Omaxe Greens, Mahinder Singh had alleged that three to four men had snatched his vehicle from Hisar Road last night.
Chandigarh Golf League to start from September 21
The Chandigarh Golf Club is all set to organise Chandigarh Golf League from September 21 with over 300 golfers competing in the five-week long event. Around 16 to 18 teams will vie for the top honours during the league, which will be exclusively held for club members, according to CGC president Col HS Chahal. Brandon de Souza is the brainchild behind the league.
Chandigarh | PUTA requests policy for utilisation of funds
The Panjab University Teachers' Association has written to varsity vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, requesting him to frame a policy at the earliest for the utilisation of funds under “impetus to research”. They have requested V-C to take necessary steps to ensure that extra fee charged for that period is refunded without any further delay.
Intellectual property rights | Enhanced research, innovation incentives stand-outs in PEC’s new policy
Development of environment, enhancing incentives for research, discovery of new knowledge compatible with the institute's mission are among the objectives of the intellectual property right policy formulated by Punjab Engineering College. The policy was finalised in the last meeting of the PEC senate, which was held recently and it will now proceed for the final approval from the PEC's Board of Governors (BoG).
Pending litigation hampers Aerotropolis launch
The 'Aerotropolis' township, which was to be launched in May this year, is set to see a delay of another six months as a case regarding around 250 acres under the project is pending in the court. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has sent the case of landlords of around 250 acres to the court as they had got their land registered after notification of Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act.
