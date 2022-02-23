Mohali: 30-year-old woman ends life, husband arrested for abetment

Police have arrested a resident of Mullanpur’s Salamatpur village after his wife ended her life and blamed him in her suicide note.

In the note recovered by the police, the 30-year-old woman alleged that her husband beat her up daily and was responsible for her death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased’s father told the police that she married the accused in March 2016 and they had a two-year-old daughter. On Tuesday, he got a call from her husband that she is not well. While the father was on his way to Mullanpur from Himachal Pradesh, the village sarpanch informed him that his daughter died by suicide.

On the statement of the father, police have booked the deceased’s husband under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mullanpur police station. The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy at the Kharar civil hospital.