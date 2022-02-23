Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: 30-year-old woman ends life, husband arrested for abetment

In the note recovered by the police, the 30-year-old woman alleged that her husband beat her up daily and was responsible for her death
Published on Feb 23, 2022 03:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have arrested a resident of Mullanpur’s Salamatpur village after his wife ended her life and blamed him in her suicide note.

The deceased’s father told the police that she married the accused in March 2016 and they had a two-year-old daughter. On Tuesday, he got a call from her husband that she is not well. While the father was on his way to Mullanpur from Himachal Pradesh, the village sarpanch informed him that his daughter died by suicide.

On the statement of the father, police have booked the deceased’s husband under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mullanpur police station. The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy at the Kharar civil hospital.

