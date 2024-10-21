Mohali: 4 snatchers held, 19 mobiles recovered

Mataur police on Monday arrested four men and recovered 19 stolen mobiles and a scooter from their possession. The police said Harwinder Singh, Gauarv and Vicky used to snatch mobiles from victims, while Charan sold them to labourers in factories. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Harwinder Singh, Ankit, alias Vicky, and his brother Gaurav, all residents of Phase 11, besides one Ganga Charan, a UP native, who was residing in Phase 9, Mohali. The police said Harwinder Singh, Gauarv and Vicky used to snatch mobiles from victims, while Charan sold them to labourers in factories.

With their arrest, Mataur police solved three snatching cases registered at Mataur police station.

Mataur station house officer inspector Amandeep Tarika said, “All three snatchers used to immediately sell the mobiles to Ganga Charan, from whom we recovered 11 mobiles out of a total of 19. Harwinder Singh was unemployed, Ankit and his brother worked with a food delivery company and Ganga Charan worked as a helper in a factory.”