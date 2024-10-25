Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: 8 detained during search op at Trivedi Camp in Dera Bassi

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 25, 2024 07:30 AM IST

The police said Trivedi Camp is one of the drug hotspots in Mohali and thus, five police teams under the supervision of DSP Bikramjeet Singh Brar checked the area in search of drugs

Local police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Trivedi Camp in Dera Bassi on Thursday and detained eight persons, including a woman earlier booked in drug cases, as a preventive measure.

Those who were taken in preventive custody included Rohit Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Subham Thapa, Monu, Daggu, Rinku, Ashish and Sushma. (HT Photo)
Those who were taken in preventive custody included Rohit Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Subham Thapa, Monu, Daggu, Rinku, Ashish and Sushma. (HT Photo)

The police said Trivedi Camp is one of the drug hotspots in Mohali and thus, five police teams under the supervision of DSP Bikramjeet Singh Brar checked the area in search of drugs. Those who were taken in preventive custody included Rohit Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Subham Thapa, Monu, Daggu, Rinku, Ashish and Sushma.

“The teams thoroughly searched the places and houses of persons with criminal backgrounds. Though nothing was found in the area, we identified the history sheeters and took them into preventive custody. They will be produced before the concerned SDM on Friday and are likely to be sent to jails to control drug flow in the area,” a police officer said.

Notably, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav led cops in carrying out various cordon-and-search operations in the state recently.

According to the DGP, the “CASO for safe neighbourhood” initiative involves a multi-faceted approach, under which crime data are analysed at various levels to study patterns, identify hotspots and understand criminal profiles, which further help to act strategically and avert petty crimes.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //