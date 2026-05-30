Mohali: AAP consolidates urban dominance across 4 civic bodies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a victory in the municipal council elections of Lalru, Banur, Dera Bassi, and Kurali, consolidating its position in the urban local bodies of Mohali district.

The AAP won 10 of the 13 wards in Banur municipal council. (HT Photo)

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The results underline AAP’s strong performance across these four municipal councils, while the Congress retained a limited presence, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured representation only in Kurali and Lalru.

In the Lalru municipal council elections, the AAP won 11 of the 16 declared wards, while Congress secured two, and the BJP, SAD, and an Independent candidate won one each. Out of 20,531 valid votes polled, 523 votes were rejected. Lalru has 17 wards and Ward No. 9 AAP candidate Jarnail Kaur was elected unopposed following nomination scrutiny and the withdrawal process on May 19.

In the Dera Bassi municipal council, the AAP won 12 of the 19 wards, emerging as the single largest party. This includes Ward No. 19, where AAP’s Harjeet Kaur was elected uncontested. The SAD secured three wards, while the Congress and BJP won two wards each. Out of 29,379 valid votes polled, 1,091 were rejected.

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{{^usCountry}} The AAP won 10 of the 13 wards in Banur municipal council. The Congress managed to win three wards, while other parties failed to open their accounts. Several AAP candidates registered comfortable winning margins, with Harjot Singh of Ward No. 6 recording the highest margin of 397 votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AAP won 10 of the 13 wards in Banur municipal council. The Congress managed to win three wards, while other parties failed to open their accounts. Several AAP candidates registered comfortable winning margins, with Harjot Singh of Ward No. 6 recording the highest margin of 397 votes. {{/usCountry}}

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The picture was more mixed in the Kurali municipal council, where the AAP emerged as the largest party, winning in six wards (5, 6, 9, 10, 11, and 16). The Congress won five wards (1, 2, 13, 14, and 17), while Independent candidates secured four wards (3, 4, 7, and 12). The SAD and BJP managed to win only one ward each. The results indicate a closely contested political landscape in Kurali.

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