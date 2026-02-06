Mohali administration cracks down on illegal structures in Naya Gaon

The Naya Gaon municipal council (MC) on Thursday carried out enforcement action for the second consecutive day against unauthorised constructions, with a special focus on the Kansal catchment area of Sukhna Lake. During the drive, the Mohali authorities removed encroachments and illegal structures raised in violation of the HC’s directions from ecologically sensitive and restricted areas within the Kansal catchment and floodplain areas. (HT File)

The drive is being carried out on the directions of the district administration and in compliance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court. During the drive, the authorities removed encroachments and illegal structures raised in violation of the HC’s directions from ecologically sensitive and restricted areas within the Kansal catchment and floodplain areas.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of senior MC Naya Gaon officials. Adequate police force was deployed to maintain law and order. The SHO, Naya Gaon, along with police personnel, were also present at the site.

Despite prior notices and repeated warnings several encroachments continued to exist, forcing the authorities to initiate coercive action strictly in accordance with the law. Officials said such unauthorised constructions obstruct the natural flow of rainwater, increase flood risks and pose serious environmental threats.

Officials warned that any further violations of the HC’s orders will invite strict legal action, including demolition and penal proceedings. Residents and property owners have once again been advised to adhere to approved building plans, land-use regulations and court directions.

The executive officer said that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to raise unauthorised structures in restricted areas. The administration reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the Sukhna Lake catchment, preserving natural water bodies and drainage systems, and ensuring strict enforcement of environmental and municipal laws in the larger public interest.