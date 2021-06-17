Mohali admn eases curbs, allows shops to remain open till 7pm

Relaxing Covid restrictions further in view of the steep decline in cases, the Mohali administration has allowed all shops to remain open from 5am to 7pm, instead of the earlier 6pm.

Market associations and mall managements have been directed to appoint Covid monitors and display their names prominently. They will be personally responsible for ensuring compliance of Covid guidelines.

Also, restaurants, including those in hotels, cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets and dhabas have been allowed to open at 50% capacity, subject to all their employees having received at least one dose of vaccine.

Cinemas, gyms and museums can also reopen at 50% capacity with the same vaccination rule.

Daily night curfew will be in place from 8pm to 5am. Public movement will be completely prohibited during Sunday curfew – from 8pm on Saturday to 5am on Monday.

Restaurants can offer home delivery and takeaway till 9pm, but no dine-in during curfew hours. Bars, pubs and taverns will continue to remain closed.

Up to 50 people are allowed at weddings and cremations. But the ban on social, political and religious gatherings will continue.