Mohali admn invites applications for Independence Day awards

The Mohali administration has invited applications for bravery and commendable achievements awards which will be presented during the state-level function on Independence Day.

As per a Punjab government press release, the applications have to be submitted to sub-divisional magistrates of the area concerned before June 25.

Those who have shown bravery against terrorism or other anti-social elements can apply. Also, commendable services in the fields of social service, arts, literature, science and technology and other professions are also eligible. The winners will be honoured with a gold polished silver medal and warm shawl.

In addition to this, names of employees of various departments who have performed commendably amid the pandemic can be forwarded to the government by the departments concerned through a senior official of their department, after police verification.

For the “Punjab Government Certificate-2021”, it is mandatory to send five copies in Punjabi and English, detailing the relevant recommendations, biography, biodata and work done by the applicant.