Mohali areas bordering Haryana to observe dry day starting May 25

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 27, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Mohali district’s areas bordering Haryana will observe a dry-day period between May 23 and May 25 in view of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, district election officer Aashika Jain said on Friday.

According to the district election officer, these dry day orders will be applicable to liquor shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs as well, where neither liquor can be sold nor consumed. (HT File Photo)
The dry day will be observed in a radius of 3-km from the Haryana border. Given that Punjab goes to polls a few days later on June 1, the orders will remain in force in the area till June 4, 2024, when the counting of votes will take place.

According to the district election officer, these dry day orders will be applicable to liquor shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs as well, where neither liquor can be sold nor consumed.

Besides, no person shall also store liquor in the given period.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali areas bordering Haryana to observe dry day starting May 25
Follow Us On