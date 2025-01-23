Mohali ASI gets case property transferred in aide’s name; booked

An assistant sub inspector (ASI), posted at the Phase-11 police station, has been booked for allegedly getting a car, seized from an immigration fraud accused, fraudulently transferred in his aide’s name. The ASI, who was the investigating officer in the case, got the vehicle transferred in his aide, Renu alias Renuka’s name, using forged documents. (HT File)

The accused, ASI Jasvir Singh, had impounded a Mahindra Scorpio, bearing registration number CH-01-BD-2592, from Gurpreet Singh, the owner of an immigration firm in Phase-11, who was arrested on June 27, 2023, for allegedly duping a Patiala resident of ₹16 lakh on the pretext of sending him Canada.

Later, the ASI, who was the investigating officer in the case, got the vehicle transferred in his aide, Renu alias Renuka’s name, using forged documents.

“ASI Jasvir Singh prepared fake documents, purportedly executed by Gurpreet Singh who was then in custody, and used it before the registration and licensing authority (RLA), Chandigarh, to get the car transferred in Renu’s name. Subsequently, he also used the forged documents before the court of then judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) to get the car released on superdari (temporary custody or release of seized property to the rightful owner or claimant during the pendency of a legal case or investigation),” stated Harish Kumar, reader in the court of Harsimranjit Singh, additional district and sessions judge, Mohali.

Police have booked the ASI and his aide, Renu, a resident of Dariya village near railway station, Gas Colony, Chandigarh, under Sections 316 (5) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property), 336 (2) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable documents), 340 (2) (dishonestly using as genuine any document or electronic record) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracies) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.