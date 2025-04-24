Mohali: Asked to lower car music, group vandalises pizzeria in Gharuan

A group of men vandalised a La Pinoz outlet in Gharuan after a group of boys and girls were asked to slow down the music in their car. They threatened the staff and also snatched money from them. Police have booked 30 men, including students, on the complaint of the eatery’s manager Ramzan Khan. (HT Photo)

Police have booked 30 men, including students, on the complaint of the eatery’s manager Ramzan Khan.

In his complaint to the police, Khan said that on Monday around 10 pm, a group of students, including girls, were dancing and drinking outside the eatery and playing loud music. When he along with his staff asked them to slow down the music, they abused them and left. But they later returned with their accomplices, who arrived in at least five cars bearing Punjab, Haryana and Delhi numbers. A few reached on bikes. The accused were carrying weapons, including swords, rods and sticks, Khan further said, adding that they vandalised the furniture kept outside the outlet and snatched ₹13,000 from the complainant and a staff member.

“They fled the spot after threatening us of dire consequences. We later got to know that those were the students from a private university in Gharuan following which we immediately lodged a complaint with the police,” the complainant said.

All the absconding accused have been booked under Sections 304(2) (snatching), 332(C) (house-trespass), 351(1) (criminal intimidation), 351(3) (threatening to cause death, grievous hurt), 191(3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly being guilty of an offence), 324(4) (punishment for mischief causing damage between ₹20,000 and ₹1,00,000) of BNS at Sadar Kharar police station.