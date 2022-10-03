Mohali awarded Har Ghar Jal certificate for ensuring safe drinking water

The district on Sunday was awarded the Har Ghar Jal certificate for ensuring access to safe drinking water for people across each village under its jurisdiction.

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conferred the certificate, which was accepted by additional deputy commissioner Avneet Kaur on behalf of the district at a function organised at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Speaking of the same, Kaur said Mohali district was awarded for its efforts in providing potable drinking water to 100% villages of the district on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas, adding that a total of 92,542 drinking water connections were provided across the district’s 342 villages.

Youth found dead in Kishangarh

Chandigarh An unidentified youth, in his 20s, was found dead in a residential street at Kishangarh on Sunday morning. Police said there was no injury mark on the body of the youth, but he was foaming from the mouth. Police have launched a probe under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the IT Park police station.

Rattan Group of Institutions hosts farewell

Mohali Rattan Group of Institutions held a farewell party for its final year professional education students at the college campus. Punjab police deputy inspector general Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was the chief guest, while deputy superintendent of police Harsimran Singh Bal was the special guest for the occasion. Students showcased various cultural performances including bhangra, nati and kashmiri dance. Final year students also reminisced of their time at the institute.

UT election dept marks felicitates centurion voters

Chandigarh The UT election department on Sunday celebrated the International Day for Older People by visiting the city’s centurion voters at their homes. Presently, there are five centurion citizens residing in the city. The concerned block-level officers (BLO) visited their houses and delivered a letter containing the messages of the department.

Shoolini University introduces ‘study abroad‘ programme

Chandigarh Shoolini University has introduced a 2+2 study abroad programme for students who would like to pursue a degree at foreign universities at a low cost. Students who undertake a four-year degree program such as BBA, BA, BSc and BTech can enrol for this programme. They study the first two years at Shoolini University and the final two years at a leading university abroad. Interested students enrol in the four-year articulation programme and obtain a final degree from one of six foreign universities.

