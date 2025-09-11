Mohali bank suicide: Punjab AIG among six booked for abetment

A day after a businessman shot himself dead inside HDFC’s Sector 68 branch, police on Wednesday booked six people, including Gurjot Singh Kaler, an assistant inspector general (AIG) with Punjab Police, for driving him to suicide. Gurjot Singh Kaler, currently serving as a member of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the central government in the North-East, had earlier served as SP (Traffic and Cyber Crime) in Mohali. (HT)

The victim left a suicide note and a video, accusing multiple people of duping him of crores through immigration and property investment frauds, said police.

Kaler, currently serving as a member of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the central government in the North-East, had earlier served as SP (Traffic and Cyber Crime) in Mohali.

Apart from AIG Kaler, the other accused include Sameer Aggarwal, a chartered accountant based in Phase 8, Rinku of Phase 8, Saina of Ferozepur, Rishi Rana (a cop) and an unidentified person.

The FIR was registered under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS.

The victim’s father informed police that his son was into immigration and property businesses for several years in Sector 82, Mohali.

He shared that his son invested around ₹2.46 crore for immigration, property and business purposes. Sameer, acting as chartered accountant and handling property work, held ₹3.50 crore on behalf of another investor, Gurdial Singh.

The father alleged that the accused forcibly took crores from his son for property investment, but neither provided any property documents nor returned the money.

Rinku and Saina, who run an immigration firm, allegedly took ₹40 lakh from the victim and threatened to kill him when he sought the money back. Kaler is accused of demanding more money, and threatening to file false cases against the victim and his family if he didn’t pay up.

On September 8, the victim told his father about the threats and said he wanted to end his life. The next day, around 12.30 pm, his son was taken to Kaler’s residence in a government vehicle by a cop Rishi Rana and another man, the father alleged. They allegedly forced him to apply for a loan in his name and took him to HDFC bank in Sector 68.

At the bank, he excused himself to go to the toilet, where he recorded a video narrating the harassment and fraud. He sent the video to a friend and a text message to his wife, explaining the situation, before shooting himself with a licensed .45-bore pistol.

DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said, “Based on the suicide note, video and statement of the father, we registered an FIR. We are investigating the matter.”