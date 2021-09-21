Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali beat Moga in Punjab inter-district cricket meet

The match was played at the Punjab Inter District Senior One-Day Tournament at the KIPS Samadh ground in Moga on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Batting first, Mohali scored 345 runs in 50 overs. Moga were bowled out for 240 runs in 41.3 overs. (HT Photo/for representation only)

Riding on brilliant knocks from Ramandeep Singh and Abhijeet Garg, Mohali recorded a fine 105-run win over Moga in a match played during the ongoing Punjab Inter District Senior One-Day Tournament at the KIPS Samadh ground in Moga on Monday.

Batting first, Mohali scored 345 runs in 50 overs. Ramandeep (132 runs) and Abhijeet (84 runs), along with Sahil Chander (51 runs), were the main scores. In reply, Moga were bowled out for 240 runs in 41.3 overs. For Mohali, Kunal Vishwa (4 for 49) was the main wicket-taker.

In other matches, Ludhiana beat Ropar by four wickets, Ferozepur beat Fazilka by two wickets, Sangrur defeated Barnala by seven wickets and Jalandhar pipped Hoshiarpur by seven wickets.

Amritsar recorded a 104-run win over Muktsar, while Patiala won a match against Bathinda by 182 runs through the VJD method.

