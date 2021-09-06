Mohali: Biker killed in accident on Airport Road

A 52-year-old man was killed after a recklessly driven car hit his motorcycle on the Airport Road in Mohali on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bahadur Singh, who was a resident of Banur and was working as a private photographer in Phase 7, Mohali, for the past two decades. He is survived by a wife and two children.

Investigating officer (IO) Bhag Singh said the victim was coming to Mohali from Banur to cover some late-night event when a speeding car hit his motorcycle as he reached Airport Road in Sector 82 around 11pm.

“He fell down and his head the footpath, leading to fatal injuries. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he died while undergoing treatment,” said the IO.

A case has been registered against the unknown driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are checking CCTV footage of nearby areas to trace the driver. After the postmortem, the victim’s body has been handed over to his family.

SUV turns turtle in Sector 22

A man escaped unhurt after his Hyundai Creta SUV turned turtle on the Sector 22/23 road in the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident happened around 3am and police found the abandoned car in the morning. They later traced the owner.

Police said it was likely he fell asleep while driving, which led to the incident. No case was registered.