Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Biker killed in accident on Airport Road
A 52-year-old man was killed after a recklessly driven car hit his motorcycle on the Airport Road in Mohali on Saturday night.
A 52-year-old man was killed after a recklessly driven car hit his motorcycle on the Airport Road in Mohali on Saturday night.
chandigarh news

Mohali: Biker killed in accident on Airport Road

The deceased has been identified as Bahadur Singh, who was a resident of Banur and was working as a private photographer in Phase 7, Mohali
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:07 AM IST

A 52-year-old man was killed after a recklessly driven car hit his motorcycle on the Airport Road in Mohali on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bahadur Singh, who was a resident of Banur and was working as a private photographer in Phase 7, Mohali, for the past two decades. He is survived by a wife and two children.

Investigating officer (IO) Bhag Singh said the victim was coming to Mohali from Banur to cover some late-night event when a speeding car hit his motorcycle as he reached Airport Road in Sector 82 around 11pm.

“He fell down and his head the footpath, leading to fatal injuries. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he died while undergoing treatment,” said the IO.

A case has been registered against the unknown driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are checking CCTV footage of nearby areas to trace the driver. After the postmortem, the victim’s body has been handed over to his family.

SUV turns turtle in Sector 22

A man escaped unhurt after his Hyundai Creta SUV turned turtle on the Sector 22/23 road in the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident happened around 3am and police found the abandoned car in the morning. They later traced the owner.

Police said it was likely he fell asleep while driving, which led to the incident. No case was registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.