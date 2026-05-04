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Mohali: CBI court denies anticipatory bail to man in human-trafficking case

An FIR was registered by the CBI on October 31, 2023, following directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court; the probe relates to an alleged racket in which agents lured individuals with overseas job promises and sent them abroad through illegal routes

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mohali has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of an accused in a human-trafficking case, citing his alleged role in the network and the need for custodial interrogation to trace a missing victim.

The prosecution argued that the accused was in contact with the main suspects and had knowledge of the victim’s whereabouts but was not cooperating with investigators. (HT Photo for representation)

An FIR was registered by the CBI on October 31, 2023, following directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court. The probe relates to an alleged racket in which agents lured individuals with overseas job promises and sent them abroad through illegal routes.

According to the investigation, the victim Ravinder Singh, was sent abroad in 2010 after his family allegedly paid 20 lakh to agents. He travelled from Delhi to Nicaragua and Guatemala but has remained untraceable since. Authorities in the United States have reported no record of his entry.

The court noted that the applicant, Pardeep Kumar, was introduced to the victim’s family as someone who could help trace the missing man. During interactions, he allegedly contacted a suspect and claimed the victim could be detained in Mexico, demanding around USD 2,000 for facilitating his release. While no payment was made in that instance, the probe found that he had taken 50,000 from another individual on similar pretexts and attempted to solicit money from others.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: CBI court denies anticipatory bail to man in human-trafficking case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: CBI court denies anticipatory bail to man in human-trafficking case
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