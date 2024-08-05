Mohali civil hospital doctors construct 10-year-old boy’s ear canal

In a first for the local civil hospital in Mohali, doctors conducted a surgery to construct the ear canal of a 10-year- old boy who was born without it, causing complete hearing loss. After the surgery, Ekampreet Singh of Mohali can now hear normally. (HTfile photo for representation)

After the surgery, Ekampreet Singh of Mohali can now hear normally.

“We want to share that the era of otology construction procedures has begun in our institute with a landmark surgery aural atresia repair. It was a joyous moment for family of Ekampreet when his ear canal was constructed by a surgical team led by Dr Manish Gupta, a renowned otolaryngologist and head of department, along with Dr Navjot kaur, department of ENT and head neck surgery,” a press brief from the hospital read.

The child was born with absent ear canal and malformed pinna with a hearing loss of 53 decibels.

“His ear canal was constructed with hearing rehabilitation and the child is joyed with the newly acquired hearing ability,” a doctor said.