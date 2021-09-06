Mohali CJM issues show-case notice to Sumedh Saini for ‘misguiding court’

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Mohali, Pamalpreet Grewal Kahal, on Monday issued a show-cause notice to former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini and his counsels, asking why contempt proceedings shouldn’t be taken up against them for misguiding the court in the WWICS land fraud case. The notice has been issued for September 14.

The notice was issued, after Punjab vigilance bureau filed a petition in the court through AIG Ashish Kapoor and the investigating officer DSP Harvinder Singh.

In its application, the vigilance bureau alleged that Saini and his counsels made a misstatement in the court of CJM that Punjab and Haryana high court had stayed proceedings of remand of Sumedh Singh Saini on August 19 in the WWICS land fraud case, and thereby stalling the proceedings of the lower court.

In the application the VB said, “It is therefore respectfully prayed that cognisance of the criminal contempt of this court committed by Sumedh Singh Saini and anyone else be taken into account and in pursuance thereof, reference be made to the Punjab and Haryana high court for taking up proceedings against the said persons for punishing them under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, in the interest of justice.”