Mohali: Contractor to refund ₹3L for incomplete renovation work

The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed a contractor to refund ₹3.3 lakh with six percent annual interest to a homeowner for failing to complete renovation work despite receiving advance payment. The commission also awarded ₹10,000 as compensation, including litigation expenses. The bench of president SK Aggarwal and member Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath found that the contractor had received the advance payment but failed to complete the contracted work. (HT File)

The order came on a complaint filed by Rattan Chand, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, Dhanas, Chandigarh, against Naginder Singh of Kharar, Mohali.

According to the complaint, Chand hired Singh in July 2020 to renovate his house in Dashmesh Enclave, Kharar, for ₹5.5 lakh and paid ₹3.3 lakh in advance on different dates. The parties also executed an agreement on August 19, 2020, detailing the scope of work, total cost and payments made.

Chand alleged that after starting the renovation and deploying labourers at the site, Singh abandoned the project and stopped visiting the property. He allegedly left on the pretext of purchasing construction materials, including tiles and cement, but never returned to complete the work.

Despite repeated phone calls and requests, the contractor neither resumed the renovation nor refunded the advance amount, prompting Chand to approach the consumer commission. He sought a refund of ₹3.3 lakh with 18 percent annual interest, ₹1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and ₹25,000 towards litigation expenses.

While advocate Ajit Singh appeared for the complainant, the opposite party did not appear and the case proceeded against ex parte.

After examining the complainant’s affidavit and supporting documents, including the agreement between the parties, the bench of president SK Aggarwal and member Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath found that the contractor had received the advance payment but failed to complete the contracted work. Holding this to be a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice, the commission directed him to refund ₹3.3 lakh with interest at six percent per annum from the respective dates of payment, along with ₹10,000 as compensation and litigation costs.