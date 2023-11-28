Mohali: Cops identify vehicle used by carjackers

A couple of days after vehicle snatchers made away with a doctor’s Audi car on gunpoint, CIA probe has found that the accused reached the crime spot in a Skoda car.

CCTV camera footage showing the accused fleeing after the police tracked them in Mohali on Sunday. (ht)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to sources, someone dropped the trio at Majitha Road in the said car. Police are now working on tracking down the accused using the car’s details.

The accused had targeted the victim, Dr Tarun Beri, late on Saturday night. They held him on gunpoint before firing a shot that missed him narrowly and hit a nearby house’s gate. The accused then drove away with the Audi.

The accused, seemingly in the age group of 25 to 27, are suspected to be members of a gang active in Amritsar.

CIA police had recovered the snatched car from Jujhar Nagar, Mohali, after a chase.

Notably, Dr Tarun Beri had gone to drop a fellow doctor at Majitha Road, Amritsar, after returning from a marriage function when the incident happened.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the accused drove away with his car towards the Amritsar-Delhi highway, the victim managed to alert the police. Acting swiftly, police flashed a message to teams across Punjab and neighbouring states.

After receiving a tip-off from a toll plaza in Ropar that the accused had fled towards Kurali-Kharar, the Mohali CIA, got into action and traced down the Audi car. The accused, on spotting the police team, sped towards Phase-1, Mohali, and entered Phase-5 where they fired at the CIA team, the police said. The accused took a wrong turn, following which the police opened retaliatory fire near Balongi Chowk.

They also managed to fling a tracking device atop the car. According to the sources, the tracker connected with the i-phone of the victim also helped police to trace down the luxury vehicle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While continuing the chase, police shot at the car’s front tyre near a liquor vend outside Street Number-1 in Jujhar Nagar, following which, the trio had no option but to abandon the car and flee on foot.

CCTVs in the area spotted them escaping towards the fields around 12.57 pm on Sunday.

Cops also recovered a .30 bore pistol from the abandoned vehicle.

The accused have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 34 (act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of Arms Act at Balongi Police Station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikhil Sharma Nikhil Sharma is a staff reporter who covers Faridkot district in the Mansa region of Punjab.