Mohali councillors to take oath, elect mayor on June 9

The newly elected councillors of the Mohali municipal corporation are set to take oath on June 9 before proceeding to elect the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which secured 27 of the 50 seats in the May 26 civic polls, enjoys a clear majority in the House, placing it in a strong position to capture all three posts. (HT File)

The Aam Aadmi Party, which secured 27 of the 50 seats in the May 26 civic polls, enjoys a clear majority in the House, placing it in a strong position to capture all three posts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Party insiders claimed that around 20 councillors have been moved out of the city and are expected to return shortly before the June 9 meeting, a move being viewed by political observers as part of the party’s strategy to maintain unity before the crucial vote.

The names of ward 42 councillor-elect Sarbjit Singh Samana, elected for a third consecutive term, Punjab water supply and sewerage board chairman and ward 6 councillor Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, along with ward 34 councillor Sukhdev Singh Patwari are doing the rounds as frontrunners for the mayoral post. The party is expected to name its official candidates on Monday.

Dr Ahluwalia said, “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will take a decision (with regards to the mayoral candidate) and all councillors will abide by it.” The elections will be conducted through a show-of-hands vote by elected councillors.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}