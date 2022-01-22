Mohali couple held for abetting suicide attempt

A Mohali couple was arrested on Saturday for abetting a suicide bid, a day after a 33-year-old man was left critically injured as he shot himself in the temple with his licensed pistol in the woman’s car at the Phase-5 market in the city.

The couple, who resides in Phase 4, was booked on the complaint of the man’s father, even as the woman has claimed that he had been harassing her and sat in her car at gunpoint. According to the police, the woman gives private coaching in Mohali while her husband is a businessman.

The man, who is battling for his life at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, works as a private security officer and resides in Janta Nagar, Kharar.

“Acting on his father’s complaint, the couple has been arrested. They were produced in court on Saturday, and sent to two-day police custody,” said Shivdeep Brar, station house officer, police station, Phase 1. A case has been registered under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code.

She called my son to meet: Complainant

The father told police that his son and the woman had become friends on a social media platform and had been regularly talking on the phone. He said when he and his son visited the couple’s house in Phase 4 over their harassment complaint, they were even assaulted.

“The couple had also damaged my son’s mobile phone. The matter was reported to the police, but later we entered a compromise, and it was decided that my son and the woman would not meet each other,” he said.

The father told police that his son’s colleague had claimed that he had left the office to meet the woman on Friday. “Before leaving, he had informed his colleague that the woman had called him to meet in Phase 5, Mohali,” he said, while alleging that the woman had forced his son to shoot himself.

He made me sit in car at gunpoint: Woman

The woman has told police that she knew the man for the past five months and lately he had been harassing her. She and her husband had even filed a police complaint regarding this, but a compromise was reached, she claimed.

According to her statement, when she reached the rear parking lot of the Phase 5 market to visit a salon on Friday, the man was already present there. He allegedly threatened her at gunpoint to get back inside her car. After sitting next to her in the car, he suddenly shot himself in the temple after threatening to shoot her, she told police.