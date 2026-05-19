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Mohali court declares Youth Akali Dal leader’s arrest in POCSO case illegal

A court declared the arrest of Youth Akali Dal leader Jaskaranjit Singh illegal in a POCSO case, ordering his immediate release.

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A local court on Monday declared the arrest of Youth Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Dakha constituency in-charge Jaskaranjit Singh illegal in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case and ordered his immediate release.

The Youth Akali Dal leader was arrested in Ludhiana on Sunday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl repeatedly.

During the hearing of the petition challenging the arrest, defence counsel HS Dhanoa argued that the Mataur police had arrested Jaskaranjit from Ludhiana without informing him of the reasons and legal grounds.

The court observed that compliance with legal procedure remains mandatory irrespective of the seriousness of allegations against an accused and directed the authorities to release Jaskaranjit immediately.

The Youth Akali Dal leader was arrested in Ludhiana on Sunday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl repeatedly. According to the case registered on May 13, the victim’s father stated that the accused came in contact with the family in 2023 and, over the years, sexually assaulted the minor several times. The girl alleged that he threatened to evict her and her mother if she disclosed the incident.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali court declares Youth Akali Dal leader’s arrest in POCSO case illegal
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali court declares Youth Akali Dal leader’s arrest in POCSO case illegal
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