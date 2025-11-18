Search
Mohali court denies anticipatory bail to accused in 21-acre land fraud case

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 07:34 am IST

The court observed that the allegations indicate a large-scale, well-planned conspiracy to usurp valuable land belonging to NRI brothers

A Mohali court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Pritpal Singh alias Dalli, who is accused of attempting to grab 21 acres of land in Kambala village using a fake Aadhaar card, forged will and fabricated documents.

The court held that custodial interrogation of the accused is essential to uncover the full chain of conspiracy. (HT Photo)
The case involves land belonging to NRI brothers Narinder Singh Lochab and his deceased brother Avtar Singh. During investigation, police found that the real Avtar Singh had died in Kenya in 1976. The special investigation team later named Pritpal Singh as an accused on October 29, 2025.

According to the investigation, Pritpal Singh allegedly produced an impersonator to pose as Avtar Singh and got a fake Aadhaar card issued in his name. Police said he then prepared a forged will dated December 19, 2019 in his own favour using this impersonator.

Investigators also found that Pritpal Singh had submitted a false death intimation of the fake Avtar Singh to the registrar in Mansa, based on which a fraudulent death certificate was issued part of what police described as a wider conspiracy to grab the NRI family’s land.

The court observed that the allegations indicate a large-scale, well-planned conspiracy to usurp valuable land belonging to NRI brothers.

The court held that custodial interrogation of Pritpal Singh is essential to uncover the full chain of conspiracy. Citing the seriousness of the offences, the court ruled that there was no ground for granting anticipatory bail and dismissed the application.

