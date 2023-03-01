Mohali Cricket Association secretary Walia resigns

After serving the Patiala District Association for four decades, GS Walia, 78, resigned from the post of Mohali Cricket Association secretary on Wednesday. Walia had been Punjab Cricket Association’s office-bearer for 16 years. He played a significant role in the merger of Southern PCA and Northern PCA in 1968 to form the Punjab Cricket Association. Walia was a known face when it came to managing media. His most memorable tour was when India toured Pakistan in 2006. “It was one of the best tours during my career. The Pakistan-India cricket rivalry was at the peak and seeing the craze for the game was an out of the world experience,” said Walia. After serving the Patiala District Association for four decades, GS Walia, 78, resigned from the post of Mohali Cricket Association secretary on Wednesday. Walia had been Punjab Cricket Association’s office-bearer for 16 years. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

He also played an important role representing the PCA when the IS Bindra PCA Stadium hosted the 2011 World Cup semi-final tie between India and Pakistan. India won that game. “The Mohali stadium was in the spotlight during that game. So many dignitaries had come to witness the game and we organsied the game successfully. We have such beautiful memories of that game,” added Walia, going down the memory lane. He had to leave PCA office-bearer’s post in 2017 when Lodha Committee reforms came into being.