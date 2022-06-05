Mohali DBEE brings private firm on board to provide 1,000 jobs
The district bureau of employment and enterprises (DBEE) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Srp Us Logistics Private Limited, under which the private firm will place a minimum of 1,000 candidates registered with DBEE every year, providing them jobs in its own company or other organisations.Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar signed the MoU, which is valid for a year.
The firm will organise various workshops to develop entrepreneurial skills among the youth registered with DBEE and conduct regular seminars, webinars, expert talks to develop required skills among the youth. Assistance will also be provided in developing interview and communications skills.
“As per the terms of MoU, the firm will organise placement camps/fairs for interviews for the youth registered with DBEE. The minimum salary that will be provided in this scheme will be ₹20,000 to ₹50,000, per month”, Talwar said, adding that no party shall charge any kind of fees/commission/charges from each other for the services provided under the MoU.
