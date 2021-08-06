Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali DC marks inquiry to find source of chemical discharge in Dhakoli rivulet
chandigarh news

Mohali DC marks inquiry to find source of chemical discharge in Dhakoli rivulet

Executive engineer of environment department asked to conduct thorough probe, determine source of discharge
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:40 AM IST
The chemical discharge has been flowing into a seasonal rivulet in Dhakoli for the last three days, turning it red. (HT PHOTO)

Taking stern action against the violators of environmental rules, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Thursday ordered immediate inquiry into the incident of suspected chemical factory discharge, which turned the seasonal rivulet’s water red in Dhakoli.

The chemical factory discharge has been flowing into the rivulet for the last three days.

Dayalan said the executive engineer of the environment department will conduct a thorough probe of the incident and sampling will be done so that the source of the chemical discharge could be found and appropriate action could be taken.

The DC said that prima facie facts showed that the chemical belonged to a factory of a neighbouring state. Dayalan also informed that teams had already deputed at the site to find the actual source of the chemical.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people

Stranger jumps on subway tracks to help man in wheelchair who fell. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP