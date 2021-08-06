Mohali DC marks inquiry to find source of chemical discharge in Dhakoli rivulet

Taking stern action against the violators of environmental rules, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Thursday ordered immediate inquiry into the incident of suspected chemical factory discharge, which turned the seasonal rivulet’s water red in Dhakoli.

The chemical factory discharge has been flowing into the rivulet for the last three days.

Dayalan said the executive engineer of the environment department will conduct a thorough probe of the incident and sampling will be done so that the source of the chemical discharge could be found and appropriate action could be taken.

The DC said that prima facie facts showed that the chemical belonged to a factory of a neighbouring state. Dayalan also informed that teams had already deputed at the site to find the actual source of the chemical.