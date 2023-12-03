Mohali DC orchestrates high-level panel to silence noise pollution

Taking strict note of the authorities’ failure to curb noise pollution in the district, Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on Saturday constituted a high-level committee of senior officers to rein in the menace.

The 13-member committee has been constituted in compliance with a July 2019 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court to take stringent actions to stop noise pollution prevalent across the district.

The committee will be chaired by ADC (General) and include the SSP, SP Rural, ADC (Development), municipal commissioner, GMADA chief administrator, civil surgeon, chief agriculture officer, district transport officer, PWD superintending engineer and Punjab Pollution Control Board executive engineer.

Among other members are the Mohali sub-divisional magistrate, district development and panchayat officer, and District Industries Centre general manager.

In view of examinations in educational institutes, the DC also issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, whose violation can invite fine and up to three years in prison.

Strict check on loudspeakers

The DC said as per high court directions, no loudspeaker or public address system will be used anywhere, including at temples, mosques and gurdwaras, without written permission of the authority even during day time.

Similarly, loudspeakers, public address system, musical instruments and sound amplifier will not be played from 10 pm to 6 am, except in auditoriums, conference rooms, community halls and banquet halls, as per norms laid down under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Exemption will be granted from 10 pm till 12 am during cultural or religious festive occasions for a limited duration not exceeding 15 days in all during a calendar year.

“The noise level shall not exceed 10 dB(A) above the ambient noise standards for the area. No loudspeakers shall be permitted 15 days before annual examinations and during the course of examinations,” the DC said, while adding that the local-level teams formed will keep monitoring public places, private places, auditoriums, conference rooms, community halls, banquet halls, temples, mosques and gurdwaras to ensure due compliance of the rules.

Taking the decibels down

As per the deputy commissioner’s directive, the staff in all police stations will regularly keep a strict check on noise pollution in their respective areas during early morning hours

Necessary permissions for use of loudspeakers will be monitored, and issued as per permissible levels and zones

Violations and action taken will be reported by the SDO, Punjab Pollution Control Board, (on a daily basis

The DC will hold monthly review meetings regarding control of noise pollution

Police will ensure that there is no honking in silence zones, and between 10 pm and 6 am in residential areas

Also, no sound emitting construction equipment should be used between 10 pm and 6 am in residential areas or silence zones

Police should ensure that motorcycles are duly fitted with silencers to avoid noise pollution and menace. Pressure horns are already banned throughout the state

Violators will be penalised under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.