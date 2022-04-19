Mohali DC seeks reports on 92 black spots in district

Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday directed various departments to submit their reports regarding 92 black spots (accident-prone areas), which were identified in September 2019.

While chairing the meeting of the road safety committee at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76, the DC directed the representatives of various departments to submit their final report in the next meeting for implementation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In September 2019, 92 black spots were identified in Mohali district on the basis of fatalities that took place at these points, as per a report prepared under the Punjab Vision Zero campaign and Mission Tandarust Punjab.

Of these, 61 are on national highways passing through the district, while 18 fall on roads within the municipal limits. With 39 such spots, the Dera Bassi sub-division, which comprises Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru, tops the list, followed by Mohali (31) and Kharar (21).

During the meeting on Monday, the DC also reviewed the action taken by a district-level committee under the Safe School Transport Scheme. The committee was directed to conduct surprise checks of school buses to ensure the safety of children.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official also directed the departments concerned to install speed limit signboards, especially in front of schools, and bring action-taken reports in the next meeting.

Additional deputy commissioners (ADC) Komal Mittal and Pooja Sial, Kharar SDM Abhikesh Gupta, assistant commissioner (Complaints) Tarsem Chand, DSP Surinder Mohan Singh, and senior officials of various departments were also present in the meeting.