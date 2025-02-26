Mohali: Delhi man booked for posing as Amritsar MP’s legal adviser

Kharar police have booked a Delhi resident for impersonating as the legal advisor of Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. Sadar Kharar police have launched efforts to trace the accused. (HT File)

The accused was allegedly found drinking in a public area in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on Monday late evening. According to the police, he runs an NGO in Delhi and was accompanied by three others in a white Ford Endeavour bearing Haryana registration number HR-26-ED-0322. The vehicle had a red Member of Parliament sticker on the bonnet and an Insignia flag installed.

A police team, led by ASI Jaswinder Singh, confronted the accused, who falsely claimed to be Aujla’s legal advisor. However, when police cross-checked with Aujla, he denied any association with the individual.

Following Aujla’s formal complaint, Kharar police registered a case against the accused for impersonation. In his complaint, Aujla stated that the man had misused and defamed his name by making false claims.

Sadar Kharar police have launched efforts to trace the accused. “We have registered the case and will soon apprehend him,” a police officer said.