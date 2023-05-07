Mohali deputy mayor flays Punjab govt for poor condition of Chappar Chiri road

Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Saturday condemned the Punjab government for the poor condition of the road leading to the memorial of Sikh general Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at Chappar Chiri in Mohali. Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi showing the broken road near the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur memorial at Chappar Chiri. (HT Photo)

While talking to reporters during a visit to the memorial, Bedi said it was almost impossible to drive to the monument due to the huge potholes on the road.

He said Anmol Gagan Mann, the MLA of Kharar, which was adjacent to Chappar Chiri, was also the tourism minister of Punjab. “But it seems that the tourism minister has not even visited this place, else she could not have ignored the pathetic condition of this road,” he said.

The deputy mayor said it was extremely painful that the memorial of a great Sikh warrior was being neglected in this way. He further said although the responsibility of the memorial’s maintenance had been given to a private company, the elevator to reach the memorial’s top had not been made operational till date. He alleged that GMADA was earning crores by selling land in this area, but it was sleeping on the development of the vacant area next to the memorial that was filled with weeds.

He said the Punjab chief minister should take personal interest to improve the condition of the broken road and convert the vacant land into a park to attract more visitors.

“The Fateh March, being taken out to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Jassa Singh Ramgharia and 200th anniversary of martyrdom of former Akal Takht Jathedar Akali Phula Singh, is also scheduled to reach here on May 14. So, the road should be fixed before then,” Singh added.