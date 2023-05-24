Mohali deputy mayor flags dilapidated state of ISBT road

Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Tuesday flagged the issue of dilapidated condition of the road adjacent to the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Phase 6.

While visiting the area, he complained that a large part of the road, taken over by the company which was building the bus stand, was in bad shape and had turned accident prone.

After taking possession of the road, the said company had made a boundary by placing iron pillars in front of it and putting various advertising boards over them.

Now that work has stopped here for many years, mischievous elements have taken away these boards and the condition of this road has come to the fore. As much as 20 feet of this 30-foot-wide road has badly eroded, he said.

The deputy mayor said the issue was serious and he was also going to write a letter to the Mohali deputy commissioner, who is also the chairman of the district road safety committee. He said this road was at the entry of Mohali and people coming down the highway entered Mohali from here.

