Mohali deputy mayor seeks stray dog sterilisation drive in GMADA localities

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 04, 2025 09:40 AM IST

Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has urged the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to take immediate action to manage the rising stray dog population in its jurisdiction.

The deputy mayor accused GMADA of neglecting its duty despite earning revenue from the area. (HT Photo for representation)
In a letter addressed to GMADA minister and chief administrator, he pointed out that localities, including Aerocity, IT City, TDI Sector 116-117, Sector 82, 86, 88, 89, 90-91, Lakhnaur, Landran, Chhappar Chiri, Rurka, Manouli, Kambala and Kambali, were severely affected by the stray dog menace. He criticised GMADA for approving maps and collecting fees without taking responsibility for public safety.

Bedi highlighted how the lack of sterilisation efforts had led to a surge in the stray dog population, resulting in frequent attacks on children, women and senior citizens. He emphasised that the situation had become dangerous, with hundreds of incidents reported over the past few years. The deputy mayor accused GMADA of neglecting its duty despite earning revenue from the area.

He also highlighted the increasing number of accidents caused by stray dogs and called for a comprehensive sterilisation drive, construction of shelters and deployment of monitoring teams to address the menace. Bedi warned that the issue posed serious safety concerns and needed immediate resolution to ensure public safety.

