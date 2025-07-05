Mohali: Dr Balbir emphasises dengue prevention, urges Village Health Committees to act

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday appealed to Village Health Committees to take proactive measures in protecting communities from dengue, chikangunya, and malaria. Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh launched the state-level campaign, ‘Har Shukarvar, Village Health Committees Karangein Dengue Te Vaar’, and released awareness posters for public dissemination. (HT File)

Dr Balbir was leading an awareness drive under the state-level campaign ‘Har Shukarvar Dengue Te Vaar’ in Barmajra village, near Mohali, where he conducted door-to-door visits to educate residents about preventive measures against fever and the importance of destroying mosquito breeding grounds.

Dr Balbir emphasised that the Aedes mosquito, which spreads dengue, breeds in clean stagnant water, and that draining such water once a week can effectively halt its lifecycle.

He also urged residents to regularly clean and empty water containers such as coolers, refrigerator trays, and flowerpots, every Friday, to prevent mosquito breeding. “If every household empties stagnant clean water once a week, we can prevent the spread of dengue not just in our homes, but across our communities,” he said.

The minister explained that Village Health Committees, which include panchayat members, schoolteachers, anganwadi workers, and ASHA workers, are instrumental in spreading awareness. He also shared that he personally visits different villages every Friday to motivate people to participate in the campaign.

Before presiding over a meeting with the Village Health Committee at Government School Barmajra, Dr Balbir launched the state-level campaign, ‘Har Shukarvar, Village Health Committees Karangein Dengue Te Vaar’, and released awareness posters for public dissemination.

During an interaction with school students, Dr Balbir stressed the importance of personal hygiene and nutrition. He also advised students to wash their hands before eating, maintain dental and eye hygiene, and eat nutritious food. He also directed school staff to remain alert to students’ health, encouraging them to inform health teams during routine check-ups if any child shows symptoms of illness.