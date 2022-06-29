Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali eatery to pay 25,000 fine for poor kitchen hygiene

Buffet Hut, a food outlet in Mohali’s Sector 70, was fined ₹25,000 for poor kitchen hygiene and violation of food safety standards.
Buffet Hut, a food outlet in Mohali’s Sector 70, was found to not have separated vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in the refrigerator, leading to cross-contamination. (HT File)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The district administration on Tuesday slapped a fine of 25,000 on ‘Buffet Hut’, a food outlet in Mohali’s Sector 70, for poor kitchen hygiene and violation of food safety standards.

Mohali additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amaninder Kaur Brar said, “A team of the district health department had raided Buffet Hut on July 9, last year. During the raid, it came to fore that the flour used in cooking and storage containers were filled with ants. The outlet had also not covered the dustbins on its premises, and mosquitoes and flies were spotted in the refrigerator.”

“It was also found that the outlet had not separated vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in the refrigerator, leading to cross-contamination. All these violations were photographed for proof and a fine of 25,000 has been imposed on the restaurant for violation of Section 56 of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” she added.

DC Brar also directed the Mohali health department to ensure that the fine is paid by the restaurant, and continue such raids in future.

