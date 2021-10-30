Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali F&CC approves development works worth 35 crore
Mohali F&CC approves development works worth 35 crore

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the panel has approved development works worth 35 crore, out of which, work orders to the tune of 19 crore have already been issued.
The Mohali F&CC meeting was held under the chairmanship of mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu. (HT File)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Members of the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of Mohali municipal corporation approved development works worth 35 crore on Friday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu. Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, commissioner Kamal Garg, SE Sanjay Kanwar and two member councillors Jasbir Singh Manku and Anuradha Anand were also present in the meeting.

Sidhu said the panel has approved development works worth 35 crore, out of which, work orders to the tune of 19 crore have already been issued.

Sidhu said a community centre for Phase-3B1, road works, paver blocks, public health works, fire station repair works etc are on the cards.

Saturday, October 30, 2021
