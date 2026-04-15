Mohali: Farmers end hunger strike over Aerotropolis project after govt assurances

A hunger strike by farmers and landowners opposing land acquisition for the Aerotropolis project in Mohali, ongoing since March 25, was called off today after the Punjab government accepted key demands and issued assurances. The protest reflected continuing unrest over land pooling and compensation concerns.

The protest reflected continuing unrest over land pooling and compensation concerns. (HT Photo)

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Housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and MLA Kulwant Singh facilitated the resolution at the GMADA office, where the agitation had continued for weeks. The strike ended after farmer leaders were offered juice to end the hunger strike, in the presence of senior officials, including GMADA chief administrator Sakshi Sawhny and land acquisition officer Rohit Jindal.

The Aerotropolis project, planned around the Mohali International Airport, involves large-scale urban expansion requiring acquisition of agricultural land. Farmers from eight villages had opposed the move, citing lack of consent and inadequate compensation, and alleged that high-value land near the airport was acquired at throwaway prices despite earlier attempts to resolve the issue through discussions.

Addressing the gathering, Mundian said the government, under chief minister Bhagwant Mann, remains committed to safeguarding farmers’ interests and asserted that no land acquisition would proceed without their consent. He clarified that acquisition for Aerotropolis blocks would only move forward with farmers’ approval. He reiterated that development would not come at the cost of public sentiment.

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{{^usCountry}} Before concluding the protest, the minister read out and handed over a written document detailing the accepted demands, marking a significant breakthrough in the standoff. Among the key decisions, the validity of the Sahuliyat (Facilitation) certificate has been extended from two to four years, effective from the date of award payment or issuance of the Letter of Intent. The time limit for applying for tubewell connections has also been extended to four years, with the concerned department directed to ensure installation within two months on priority. In a move aimed at ensuring transparency, all plots, including those in preferential locations, will now be allotted through a draw of lots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before concluding the protest, the minister read out and handed over a written document detailing the accepted demands, marking a significant breakthrough in the standoff. Among the key decisions, the validity of the Sahuliyat (Facilitation) certificate has been extended from two to four years, effective from the date of award payment or issuance of the Letter of Intent. The time limit for applying for tubewell connections has also been extended to four years, with the concerned department directed to ensure installation within two months on priority. In a move aimed at ensuring transparency, all plots, including those in preferential locations, will now be allotted through a draw of lots. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Regarding development works in pockets A, B, C and D, pending compensation, linked to legal proceedings and valuation of orchards and structures, will be deposited in the reference court, while development will be expedited and compensation outside the disputed ambit released promptly. The government has also committed to completing all development works within three years from the date of land possession. Enhanced land pooling benefits include a marginal increase in both residential and commercial entitlements, offering improved returns to landowners under the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding development works in pockets A, B, C and D, pending compensation, linked to legal proceedings and valuation of orchards and structures, will be deposited in the reference court, while development will be expedited and compensation outside the disputed ambit released promptly. The government has also committed to completing all development works within three years from the date of land possession. Enhanced land pooling benefits include a marginal increase in both residential and commercial entitlements, offering improved returns to landowners under the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, all eligible farmers will be issued oustee certificates and allotted plots at scheme rates based on their landholding, while conveyance deed charges have been waived for original landowners. Essential village infrastructure such as government schools, parks and dispensaries will be kept out of acquisition, and civic services like sewerage, water supply and stormwater systems will be integrated with GMADA infrastructure. Houses along the village phirni will remain exempt from acquisition, while those falling outside the residential limit of the village (abadi limits) will be appropriately relocated. The minister reiterated that development would not come at the cost of people’s sentiments

Mundian also acknowledged the role of MLA Kulwant Singh in bringing the concerns of affected farmers to the attention of the chief minister, which led to prompt directions to concerned departments and paved the way for acceptance of their demands.

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Local AAP leader Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, general secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), actively engaged with protesting farmers and officials, helping bridge communication gaps and facilitate dialogue that contributed to the resolution. He was part of a high-level meeting involving senior officials and farmer leaders aimed at resolving the impasse over land acquisition for the Aerotropolis project.

Demands Met

* Sahuliyat Certificate validity extended from 2 to 4 years

* All plots, including preferential ones, to be allotted via draw of lots

* Pending compensation in pockets A–D to be deposited; development expedited

* All development works to be completed within 3 years

* Tubewell application period extended to 4 years; installation within 2 months

* Enhanced land pooling benefits (commercial increased; residential marginally increased)

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* Oustee plots allotted as per landholding (200–500 sq. yards)

* Conveyance deed charges waived for original landowners

* Village infrastructure excluded; integrated development ensured

* Houses along village phirni exempted; others to be relocated appropriately

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