Mohali: Firing video goes viral, Balongi man booked

A man has been booked after a video went viral showing him opening fire into the air unnecessarily, Balongi police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Mukhtiar Singh, a resident of Jhujhar Nagar in Balongi.

The accused has been has been booked under Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act. (HT File)

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Officials said the viral video showed the accused firing two to three times. Following the circulation of the video, a complainant approached the police and submitted a pen drive containing the footage. Mukhtiar has been booked under Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Officials said they would also ascertain the legality of the weapon shown in the video during the investigation. Police said further action in the case would be taken based on the investigation.

Past instances

Mohali has seen several similar cases in the past. In February 2025, police arrested a man for firing into the air in Sector 91 after a video surfaced. In March 2025, three men were arrested for allegedly opening fire during a wedding celebration in Sector 101, Saini Majra, after the incident was captured on video.

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{{^usCountry}} In July 2025, Zirakpur police booked a man for allegedly firing into the air during a birthday party at a hotel in Dhakoli after the footage went viral on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In July 2025, Zirakpur police booked a man for allegedly firing into the air during a birthday party at a hotel in Dhakoli after the footage went viral on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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