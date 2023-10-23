Mohali: Four members of Bishnoi gang held with arms & ammo

The state special operating cell (SSOC) of Mohali police arrested four operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered two .32 bore pistols and six live rounds from their possession.

Mohali police said they had received a tip-off that the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang were roaming in Zirakpur with illegal arms and ammunition, and were planning to execute criminal activities in the area. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Supreet Singh, alias Preet, of Fatehgarh Sahib, Armandeep Singh, alias Arman, of Amritsar, Jajbir Singh of Amritsar and Hardeep Singh of Zirakpur, were arrested on Saturday.

Police said they had received a tip-off that the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang were roaming in Zirakpur with illegal arms and ammunition, and were planning to execute criminal activities in the area.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was learned that the accused were working on directions of one Tarsem Singh, alias Saba, of Fazilka, who is presently in the USA, and they were very soon to be provided with some criminal tasks to be executed in Mohali, added the police.

The recovered illegal arms and ammunition were also arranged by Tarsem. Pertinently, Tarsem is an old associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and carries a criminal background in India.

A case under Sections 25 and 25(7) of the Arms Act was registered at the SSOC police station.

Another operative of Bishnoi gang arrested

Police arrested an operative of gangster Lawrance Bishnoi from Zirakpur on Sunday, as part of its ongoing crackdown against criminals and gangsters.

The accused was identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Mani Topi. The accused sustained an injury in his leg after he fell off the first floor of a building while trying to escape from the police.

Police said when the accused was taken for recovery of the weapons, he tried to flee from their custody and ended up with a fractured leg. The accused was admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, for treatment. Police recovered one .30 calibre pistol from the accused.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said Mani Topi, an accused in the murder of rival Bambiha Gang’s member Meet Bouncer in 2017, had around six heinous crime cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana. Recently, he was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Zirakpur police station.

A fresh FIR under Sections 224, 511, 186 and 353 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against him on Sunday at Zirakpur police station.

