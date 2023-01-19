Mohali: Fridge compressor explodes at Lalru factory, eight injured

Eight people, including four children, suffered burns after the compressor of a refrigerator exploded at a shop inside a factory in Lalru on Wednesday.

According to police, the grocery shop is run by Kulwant Singh of Lalru inside TC Spinners factory. He had installed a heavy capacity refrigerator inside the shop to store perishable food products, including milk and vegetables.

On Wednesday, four children were playing near the shop and some female customers were present inside, when the compressor of the refrigerator suddenly exploded, causing them severe burns.

Such was the impact of the blast that a wall of the shop collapsed and the refrigerator was reduced to pieces.

The injured were rushed to the Ambala civil hospital, from where one of the women, Renu, 30, and four children — Muskan, 4, Amrita, 8, Khushbu, 6, and Sakshi, 6 — were referred to PGIMER.

The remaining injured — shop owner Kulwant Singh, 55, Khush Kumar, 25, and Sonam, 21— are undergoing treatment at the Ambala civil hospital.

ASI Pawan Kumar reached the spot and recorded statements of the victims, who the police said were out of danger.

“We have recorded their statements and will soon take appropriate legal action against the persons guilty of negligence,” said a police official.