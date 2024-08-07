Mohali: Gang of cyber criminals operating from Zirakpur flats busted, 21 held

The Zirakpur police on Tuesday busted a gang of cyber criminals who had been duping people in India and abroad. The Zirakpur police on Tuesday busted a gang of cyber criminals who had been duping people in India and abroad. (HT Photo)

A total of 21 accused, who were operating from multiple residential properties in Zirakpur, have been arrested.

Police recovered 24 laptops, ₹1.44 lakh in cash, five foreign currencies in various denominations, three Indian passports and five cheque books from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Nadim Kuraishi, Riya Chauhan, Malti, Shivani, Ajay Kumar, Mayank, Prabhdeep Singh, Rahul, Nitish Bassi, Chilufia Singh, Abdul Rahim, Liyol, Shiva, Aditya Kapoor, Abheerpushi, Shiv Jaiswal, Pranab Banerjee, Akshara, Tosheef Ahmad Jatu, Akash Bisht and a South Sedan native Omar Jofari.

Police have named four accused in the FIR, including Kuraishi, Jatu, both residents of Sikar, Rajasthan; Akash Bisht of Dehradun and Jofari. The case was registered following the complaint of inspector Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur.

Sekhon stated that he received a tip-off that the accused were running their operations from House Number 15 in Friends Enclave; Flat 605-B in Jaismeen Tower, Trishla City, Zirakpur; Flat 402, first floor, Vijay Apartment, VIP Road, Zirakpur; and Flat 56-C, Sunshine Enclave, Zirakpur.

The accused used to threaten their targets by making their fake identity cards and by telling them that illegal parcels in their names were recovered from some people coming from Mexico.

“After securing their bank account information, the accused would prepare fake weblinks and share them with their targets, forcing them to click them. After the victims clicked the links, they would hack their computers using ‘Anydesk’ application or with some other app and withdraw money from their bank accounts,” Sekhon said.

All accused have been booked under Sections 319 (2), 318 (4), 336 (2), 338, 336 (3), 340 (2), 308 (2) of BNS and under relevant sections of the IT Act at the Zirakpur police station.