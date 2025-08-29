Mohali: Gang using e-rickshaw to carry out snatching busted

Zirakpur police have arrested four members of a gang that used an e-rickshaw to carry out snatching incidents in the city. The accused would ride in an e-rickshaw to deserted areas, search for vulnerable targets, and snatch mobile phones, purses, and chains before fleeing. Police said the gang exploited the identity of poor rickshaw drivers to win people’s trust and mainly targeted women and the elderly. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Prashant, resident of Mauli Jagran; Rameshpal, resident of Vikas Nagar; Anil Kumar and Priyanka, both residents of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

Police said that during the investigation of several recent snatching cases, CCTV footage revealed the repeated presence of a suspicious e-rickshaw near the crime scenes. Acting on this lead, a special team under ASI Sulkhan Singh was formed and a naka (checkpoint) near Chandigarh Ambala Highway was set up.

Police nabbed the four accused on Wednesday night and recovered three mobile phones, two gold chains, purses, and the e-rickshaw used in the crimes.

