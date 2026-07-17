Mohali: GMADA begins award process for 3,536-acre Aerotropolis expansion across 8 villages

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has taken a major step towards expanding its flagship Aerotropolis township by initiating the award process for the acquisition of nearly 3,536 acres of land spread across eight villages.

The villages identified for land acquisition are Kurri, Bari, Kishanpura, Chhat, Siau, Mattran, Patton and Bakarpur. (HT File)

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The award process in land acquisition is the formal administrative procedure where a competent authority or district collector determines the compensation and rehabilitation benefits to landowners for the acquired land. According to sources, the award has been decided at award priced between ₹6 crore and ₹9 crore per acre.

The land is being acquired for the development of Aerotropolis pockets E, F, G, H, I and J, being developed around Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport and touted as one of the largest urban expansion projects in Greater Mohali.

The villages identified for land acquisition are Kurri, Bari, Kishanpura, Chhat, Siau, Mattran, Patton and Bakarpur.

Hearings for claims, objections from July 20

According to a public notice issued by GMADA, hearings for affected landowners and claimants will begin on July 20 at PUDA Bhawan, Sector 62, Mohali. During the proceedings, officials will hear claims, objections and ownership-related matters before announcing the land acquisition awards.

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{{^usCountry}} The integrated township is planned to include modern residential sectors, commercial districts, institutional zones, wide road networks, green belts and world-class civic infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The integrated township is planned to include modern residential sectors, commercial districts, institutional zones, wide road networks, green belts and world-class civic infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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Land acquisition collector Rohit Jindal said the new pockets are expected to have residential plots ranging from 200 to 500 square yards.

Where the project stands?

Officials said that once the acquisition process is completed, development work, including roads, sewerage, water supply, electricity networks and other essential infrastructure, will be taken up in the new pockets. The expansion is also expected to open the door for substantial public and private investment in the airport region while supporting Mohali’s growth towards its southern and eastern corridors.

Real estate experts believe the Aerotropolis expansion – once complete, though it may take a few more years – will enhance the region’s economic prospects by attracting businesses, boosting residential development and generating employment opportunities.

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