Mohali: GMADA seeks 8 crore for land for new civil hospital

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has asked the district health department to pay ₹8 crore for the land allotted to construct a new civil hospital here.

Half of the amount, which is ₹4 crore, has to be paid before handing over the possession of the 8.72 acres of land in Sector 66. The present civil hospital in Phase 6 has been converted into a medical college.

On June 29 this year, Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had announced that GMADA had already allotted 8.72 acre land for the new hospital.

The new civil hospital will cater to a large majority of the local population right up to Dera Bassi and will be equipped with all medical facilities and the latest medical equipment, the minister had said.

GMADA chief administrator Pradeep Aggarwal said as per government policy, we have to charge 5% of the market value of the land, which comes to around ₹8 crore. Construction of the hospital will be undertaken by the health department, he said.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “GMADA had sought ₹4 crore before possession, but senior officers of the health department are holding talks with the state government to give us the land for free.”