Mohali: GMADA starts online facility for payments up to 5 lakh

Making use of the modern day technology, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has started a digital payment facility for the allottees to allow transactions on the single window up to an amount of ₹5 lakh. The step taken for public convenience would also expedite the transaction process while ensuring transparency. The step taken for public convenience would also expedite the transaction process while ensuring transparency. (HT Photo for representation)

Prior to the facility of making payments digitally at the single window, the allottees had no other option but to pay cash upto ₹1,000 and for any payment above that they were required to visit the bank for a demand draft which in turn they used to submit at the single window of the development authority. The whole process was time consuming and required a lot of effort from the allottees.

GMADA chief administrator Sakshi Sawhney said, “Introduction of digital payment system would bring transparency and efficiency in the office working. This would not only expedite the payments but also save the time of the allottees as they would not have to make rounds to the banks for getting issued the demand drafts for meager amounts as the transaction limit through the QR code has been enhanced to ₹5 lakh. As far as the transactions of more than ₹5 lakh are concerned, shortly a PoS machine for collection window is being introduced, this also would put an end to allottees queuing up and hassle to generate the demand drafts.”